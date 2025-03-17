Person dies in a house fire in north Warwickshire
A person has died in a house fire in Warwickshire this afternoon (Monday).
West Midlands Ambulance Service was called by fire colleagues to reports of a property fire in Whitburn Road, Bedworth, at 12.08pm earlier today. An ambulance and paramedic officer responded to the scene.
A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “When ambulance crews arrived on scene, they found fire colleagues actively fighting a large house fire.
“Sadly, it quickly became apparent that nothing could be done to save one occupant found in the property by firefighters and they were confirmed deceased by ambulance staff.”