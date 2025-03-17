Person dies in a house fire in north Warwickshire

A person has died in a house fire in Warwickshire this afternoon (Monday).

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called by fire colleagues to reports of a property fire in Whitburn Road, Bedworth, at 12.08pm earlier today. An ambulance and paramedic officer responded to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “When ambulance crews arrived on scene, they found fire colleagues actively fighting a large house fire.

“Sadly, it quickly became apparent that nothing could be done to save one occupant found in the property by firefighters and they were confirmed deceased by ambulance staff.”