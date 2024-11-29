Police are investigating the death of a man who was found lying in the street in Rugby

Police are investigating following the death of a man found lying in the street in Rugby.

A passer-by tried to save his life by giving him first aid after finding him in Dunchurch Road at about 5.35am on Sunday November 24.

Despite the efforts of the member of the public and paramedics, the man was sadly pronounced dead just after 6am. His next of kin has been informed and formal identification has taken place.

Detective Inspector Rich Simpkins from Warwickshire Police CID said: “The death is currently being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.

"We are trying to establish the exact circumstances leading up to his death and are keen to speak to anyone who might have information that could help us.”

Officers are investigating the circumstances of the man’s death, and they are asking anyone who saw anything suspicious on the Dunchurch Road, or who has dashcam footage on the given time and date to call 101 or visit the link in the comments, citing incident number 66 of 24 November.