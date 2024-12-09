Police believe missing 15-year-old girl could be in Leamington
Police believe a missing 15-year-old girl could be in Leamington.
Poppy has been missing since yesterday afternoon (Sunday December 8).
The 15-year-old was last seen in Hadley, Telford at around 5.20pm.
Telford & Wrekin Police said: "Officers believe she could also be in Leamington, Birmingham or West Bromwich.
"She is described as around 5 ft 2 inches tall, of a slim build with long curly dark hair.
"If you have any information to help locate Poppy, please call 01952 214753."