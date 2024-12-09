Police believe missing 15-year-old girl could be in Leamington

Poppy has been missing since yesterday afternoon (Sunday December 8).

Police believe a missing 15-year-old girl could be in Leamington.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Poppy has been missing since yesterday afternoon (Sunday December 8).

The 15-year-old was last seen in Hadley, Telford at around 5.20pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Telford & Wrekin Police said: "Officers believe she could also be in Leamington, Birmingham or West Bromwich.

"She is described as around 5 ft 2 inches tall, of a slim build with long curly dark hair.

"If you have any information to help locate Poppy, please call 01952 214753."