Police believe missing 15-year-old girl could be in Leamington

Published 9th Dec 2024
Police believe a missing 15-year-old girl could be in Leamington.

Poppy has been missing since yesterday afternoon (Sunday December 8).

The 15-year-old was last seen in Hadley, Telford at around 5.20pm.

Telford & Wrekin Police said: "Officers believe she could also be in Leamington, Birmingham or West Bromwich.

"She is described as around 5 ft 2 inches tall, of a slim build with long curly dark hair.

"If you have any information to help locate Poppy, please call 01952 214753."

