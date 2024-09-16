Police encourage motorists to avoid Newbold while emergency services deal with incident
Emergency services are at the scene of an incident in Newbold this afternoon (Monday).
Motorists are encouraged to avoid Newbold Road near to Avon Valley School as traffic has built up.
A police spokesman said: “This was following a report raising concern for the welfare of a man.
“This is causing a traffic build up so please avoid the area if you can. The incident is under control and there is no risk to the wider public.”
