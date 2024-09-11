Police issue appeal to help find missing 13-year-old girl from Leamington
Police have issued an appeal to help find a missing 13-year-old girl from Leamington.
Eva is 5ft 5in tall with shoulder length curly dark brown hair and went missing from her home this morning (Wednesday).
She has links to London.
Leamington Police said: "Any immediate sightings can be reported to police on 999.
"Any other information that could help police locate her can be provided via the link in the comments below or by calling 101.”