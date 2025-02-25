Police issue fresh appeal after car collides with 11-year-old boy in Stratford
He suffered leg injuries and was taken to hospital but has since been released.
As we reported at the start of the month, the incident happened on Alcester Road around 8.20am on Monday February 3.
Today (February 25) Warwickshire Police have released fresh appeal as they continue to investigate the collision.
They said: "A white Peugeot 208 saloon is understood to have been in collision with an 11-year-old boy.
"We’re keen to speak with anyone who hasn’t already come forward, who saw the collision, or who has information that can help with the ongoing investigation.
"Equally if you have CCTV or dashcam footage, we’d like to hear from you.
"Please report it online or contact us on 101 asking to speak with PC Dave Mulhall and quoting incident number 63 of 3 February."