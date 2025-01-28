Police looking for white van driver who collided with man in Leamington

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are asking the driver of white van, who collided with a man in Leamington, to get in touch with them.

The driver did stop at the scene but didn’t leave any details.

Now officers investigating the incident want to speak to him.

The collision happened at around 8.15pm on the junction of St Mary’s Road and Radford Road on Sunday January 26.

Warwickshire Police said: "We now need the driver to get in touch with us and we’re asking that he calls 101 and gives incident number 264 of 26 January."