Police name Harbury man who died after car crash in Scotland

Scottish police have identified a man who died in a car crash in Aberdeenshire last month as Harbury resident Neil Humphreys.

Neil, 62, died after a crash between a lorry and a van on the A90 near Laurencekirk at around 10.20am on Wednesday February 12.

He was the passenger in the van and died at the scene of the crash.

In an online tribute, Neil’s family have described him as “a proud father and grandfather, a wonderful brother, a loving uncle, a cherished cousin, and an incredible friend to so many” who was “kind and full of laughter.

After the incident, the driver of the van, a 43-year-old man and the driver of the lorry, a 52-year-old man, were both taken to hospital for treatment.

The road was closed for around 12 hours while investigations were carried out.

Officers are continuing their appeal for information and are looking to speak to any witnesses or those with dash-cam footage who are yet to come forward.

