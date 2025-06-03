Police name man who died at Draycote Water near Rugby as family pay their tributes to him - and thank emergency services

Christopher Packer. Photo courtesy of Warwickshire Police.

The wife of a much-loved father who sadly died after falling into the reservoir at Draycote Water near Rugby has paid tribute to a man who ‘brought happiness to everyone he met’.

Christopher Packer, 54, was reported missing on Thursday afternoon (May 29) after he and his teenage son fell into the water.

A short time after, his son was rescued by two members of the public and did not sustain any injuries. However, Chris remained missing.

Following an extensive search operation, Chris’s body was discovered last Friday evening (May 30).

Paying tribute, Chris’s wife said: “Although I cannot believe you are not with us anymore, I know that you were doing what you loved the most - fishing and being with our beautiful son.

“You lived your life in such a good way and brought happiness, joy, and laughter to all you met.

"You will forever be missed by everyone.

“You departed this world far too early and left behind your family and friends who miss you more than words can say, you will live in our hearts forever and can now rest in peace.”

She went on to thank those who tried to help, adding: “At the worst moment I have ever had to face, I would really like to thank everyone involved for their unbelievable support and tireless efforts to help us.

“Firstly, the amazing fishermen who were there that day and able to rescue my son, words cannot ever be enough and ‘thank you’ doesn’t even come close.

"Please know that your actions on that day saved a most precious young life.

“To Warwickshire Police, fire, ambulance, search and rescue teams, who worked incredibly hard in difficult conditions and provided the support, compassion and determination to complete the search operation.

"Your professional and reassuring manner brought comfort at the darkest of times.

“I also appreciate the impact this will have had on the local community and businesses affected and want to say thank you for respecting our privacy and allowing the emergency services to perform their work as efficiently as possible.”