Police officer assaulted and obstructed while dealing with medical emergency in Rugby town centre

A police officer was assaulted and obstructed by members of the public as they tried to help with a medical emergency in Rugby town centre.

The man has been taken to hospital following what police called a ‘medical episode’ this afternoon (Monday) but officers said they were frustrated by some people at the scene. Rugby Police said: "During the incident, unfortunately one of our officers was assaulted and we also had to deal with members of the public obstructing us. "We appreciate that people sometimes want to help, but please do give us space when we’re dealing with incidents and as always, call 999 in an emergency." Both the police and ambulance services were called to the scene this afternoon. Rugby Police added: "Family members were present and were supportive of the actions we took to maintain the safety of the person we helped and other members of the public. "The man has been taken to hospital to be treated."