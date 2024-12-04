Police release dashcam image of missing Kenilworth man as officers continue search

Police have released a dashcam image of the missing Kenilworth man John as officers continue to search for him.

John was reported missing from the town yesterday morning (Tuesday December 3).

Last night a police helicopter joined the search for 86-year-old John and now officers have released an image captured from dashcam footage.

A spokesperson from Warwickshire Police said: “We are releasing dashcam footage and urging you all to be vigilant as we continue to search for 86-year-old John, who has been missing in the Kenilworth area since yesterday morning, 3 December.

Warwickshire Police have released dashcam footage that was recorded on the morning John went missing. Photo supplied by Warwickshire Policeplaceholder image
Warwickshire Police have released dashcam footage that was recorded on the morning John went missing. Photo supplied by Warwickshire Police

“We have been out in significant numbers searching around the clock and we are investigating any reports of sightings as soon as they come in.

“We continue to ask you for your help as we do everything we can to get John safely back to his loved ones.

“This dash cam footage was recorded on the morning John went missing and it was passed to us yesterday evening. It shows him crossing the Castle Road. Please use it to make a mental note of his clothing.

“We believe John is still either in Kenilworth or in the nearby countryside.

“Many of you have kindly offered to assist with searching and we know this means a huge amount to John’s family.

“Officers, detectives and dogs are out searching right now – and we are getting assistance from the police helicopter when we can.

“If you would like to help us, we would absolutely welcome you walking in the area of open ground near Kenilworth Castle and the surrounding countryside and calling us on 999 straight away if you see anything.

“If you are near bodies of water, please remember to stay safe.”

John is described as around 5'11" tall, of medium build and he may be wearing a navy blue cap, navy blue quilted jacket and navy blue/grey trainers.

If getting in touch with Warwickshire Police, people should quote incident number 158 of December 3.

