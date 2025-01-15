Police release new photo of last known sighting of missing Kenilworth man

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have released a new photo of the last known sighting of missing man from Kenilworth.

Officers are continuing to still searching for 33-year-old Aaron who has gone missing from Kenilworth.

In the photo show below, the left image is the last known sighting of him in Coventry on December 10 and officers believe he may have the same rucksack with him.

Aaron was reported missing on December 24.

A spokesperson from Warwickshire Police said: “If you have any information that might help us find him, please get in touch.

“We’re also appealing directly to Aaron, if you’re reading this, please contact us to let us know you are okay.”

As well as Kenilworth, Aaron also has links to Coventry and Leamington.

Any sightings of Aaron should be reported by calling 999.

Any other information that could help officers find him can be provided by going to: www.warwickshire.police.uk/report or by calling 101.