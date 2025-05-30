Police searching for a missing man near Rugby, who fell off a boat at Draycote Water, have found a body.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers believe it is the man who fell into the water when his boat capsized on Thursday afternoon (May 29), sparking a huge search operation.

His teenage son also fell in, but was rescued by two members of the public and was not injured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Warwickshire Police said they found the body last night (Friday).

Police at the scene at Draycote Water.

Local Area Commander for Rugby, Chief Inspector Angus Eagles said: “Our thoughts are very much with the man’s family at this incredibly difficult time and I would ask that their privacy continues to be respected.

“Since yesterday, an intensive search operation has been underway that has seen a range of specialist search tactics and technology being used. I don’t underestimate the impact this tragic incident, and the large-scale search operation will have had on local people and businesses. Thank you all for your patience and understanding while our officers worked tirelessly to find the man.

“Special thanks also goes to Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service, Warwickshire Search and Rescue, West Mercia Search & Rescue, Avon Fire & Rescue Service, West Mercia Police, and Severn Trent – all of whom have played an integral role in supporting our extensive search efforts.”

The death is not being treated as suspicious.