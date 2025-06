Police searching for a missing man have found a body at Draycote Water.

Officers were yesterday (Thursday) appealing for help to find Lloyd Hill from Bedworth and said they believe he might be in the Rugby area.

Today they said: "We are sad to announce that police officers involved in the search for 38-year-old Lloyd Hill from Bedworth have discovered a body at Draycote Water. We have informed next of kin."