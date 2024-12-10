Quick-thinking Kenilworth family have lucky escape after waking up to find their tumble dryer on fire
The quick-thinking residents managed to move the dryer outside the house before it burst into flames.
And having working smoke alarms, this gave the family of four an early warning to the fire downstairs in the kitchen at 5am.
Firefighters said: "We recommend fitting at least 1 smoke alarm per level of your home, making sure you test them once a week.
!If you discover a fire in your home, get out, stay out and call 999.
"Don't leave appliances unattended – don't turn the tumble dryer on before you leave the house or go to bed. Tumble dryers contain powerful motors with fast moving parts that can get very hot. Keep your dryer well ventilated, make sure the vent pipe is kink free and not blocked or crushed in any way."