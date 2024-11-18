Safety equipment installed at south Warwickshire river where young boy tragically lost his life

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Safety equipment has been installed at a Warwickshire river where a young boy tragically lost his life.

A series of four new Portsafe devices have been put along the River Arrow in Alcester - where eight-year-old Joshua Hillstead sadly passed away following complications resulting from drowning after being pulled from the river on July 22.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service wanted to take action to help reduce these types of incidents in Warwickshire’s waterways.

A spokesperson from Warwickshire County Council said: "The Portsafe devices are equipped with a throwline, whistle and thermal blanket. These tools give any member of the public the opportunity to help someone in distress in the water. The emergency throwline can be tossed to a casualty in the water enabling the swimmer to grab the throwline rope and get pulled to safety. The whistle can be used to alert others and call for help while the thermal blanket can be used to keep the person warm once they have been rescued from the water.

A series of four new Portsafe devices have been put along the River Arrow in Alcester (photo: Warwickshire County Council).

The boards holding the devices have instructions to help people use the equipment should they see anyone in distress in the water.

The devices have been installed with the help and support of partner and local agencies, including Warwickshire Police, Stratford District Council, Church street property's trust, Alcester round table and Alcester and Bidford Rotary Club.

Councillor Andy Crump, portfolio holder for Community Safety and Fire, said: “Warwickshire is fortunate to be home to some beautiful waterways, but there are always dangers near water and we want to keep our residents as safe as possible.

“The installation of the Portsafe devices will allow members of the public to help anyone in distress and begin a rescue from the safety of the riverbank while waiting for the emergency services to arrive.

“I want to thank our partners for their support and contribution to allow for the installation of these devices.”