Search continues for Kenilworth man who's been missing for six months

Police are continuing to ask for the public’s help in finding a man from Kenilworth who has now been missing for six months.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This week marks half a year since Aaron, aged 34 and originally from Kenilworth, was last seen in Coventry city centre.

Warwickshire Police said that despite extensive search efforts by officers, partner agencies, Aaron’s family, and his friends, there have been no confirmed sightings of Aaron since December 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunday June 8 was Aaron’s 34th birthday – another milestone his family have spent wondering and worrying where he is.

It has now been six months since Aaron, aged 34 and originally from Kenilworth, was last seen in Coventry city centre. Photos supplied by Warwickshire Police

Aaron is around 5ft 9in, with dark brown hair and brown eyes. When he was last seen he was clean shaven with short, cropped hair, and was thought to be wearing dark clothing, possibly joggers, and a hooded jacket.

He may also have the rucksack (pictured above) with him. He has links to Coventry and south Warwickshire, including Kenilworth, and has family members in London.

Investigating Aaron’s disappearance, Detective Inspector Rich Simpkins said: “Aaron, if you’re reading this, please drop us a line and let us and your family know that you’re okay.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If anyone has any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, they should forward and let us know. If anyone saw Aaron in Coventry in December last year they are also being urged to get in touch.

Information can be submitted by going to: https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report/ or by calling 101 quoting incident 170 of December 24.

If anyone sees Aaron, they are being urged to contact the police on 999 as soon as possible.