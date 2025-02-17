Seven-year-old child seriously injured after being hit by car at pedestrian crossing in Warwick

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A seven-year-old child suffered serious injuries after being hit by a car at a pedestrian crossing in Warwick last week.

The incident happened last Friday (February 14) at around 4.10pm, when the driver of a VW Golf reportedly hit the child.

It happened on a pedestrian crossing on Emscote Road, close to the junction of Broad Street.

The driver of the Golf stopped at the scene and is currently helping officers with their enquiries.

Warwickshire Police are also asking for more witnesses to come forward.

A spokesperson from Warwickshire Police said: “Some people have already come forward - but we’re now asking for witnesses who haven’t yet spoken to us to get in touch.”

Information can be given by calling 101 or by going to: www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report giving incident number 234 of February 14.

A spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We were called to reports of a collision between a car and a pedestrian at the junction of Emscote Road and Broad Street in Warwick at 4.10pm on Friday February 14.

"We assigned an ambulance to the scene however, we were stood down prior to arrival as an ambulance was no longer required.”