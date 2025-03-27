'The fire was massive. We were told to get out': Blaze at Rugby Recycling Centre

Fire fighters are dealing with a blaze at Rugby Recycling Centre this afternoon (Thursday, March 27).

Jasmine Adams was in the shop at the Hunters Lane site at 2pm when the fire started.

She said: “We were told to get out the shop.

"The fire looked huge and it did look serious. Several fire engines were called to the scene and there was lots of thick, black smoke.”

Fire crews at the scene. Picture: Patrick Joyce.

Jasmine, who was with her teenage son, said: “I hope nobody was hurt.”

Photographer Patrick Joyce has just returned from the scene.

He said: “The fire was under control when I arrived.

"A large number of lithium batteries contained in a skip caught fire.”

We will bring you more details when they come in.