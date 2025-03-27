'The fire was massive. We were told to get out': Blaze at Rugby Recycling Centre

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green

Senior reporter

Published 27th Mar 2025, 15:52 BST
Updated 27th Mar 2025, 16:36 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Fire fighters are dealing with a blaze at Rugby Recycling Centre this afternoon (Thursday, March 27).

Jasmine Adams was in the shop at the Hunters Lane site at 2pm when the fire started.

She said: “We were told to get out the shop.

"The fire looked huge and it did look serious. Several fire engines were called to the scene and there was lots of thick, black smoke.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Fire crews at the scene. Picture: Patrick Joyce.placeholder image
Fire crews at the scene. Picture: Patrick Joyce.

Jasmine, who was with her teenage son, said: “I hope nobody was hurt.”

Photographer Patrick Joyce has just returned from the scene.

He said: “The fire was under control when I arrived.

"A large number of lithium batteries contained in a skip caught fire.”

We will bring you more details when they come in.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice