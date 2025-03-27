'The fire was massive. We were told to get out': Blaze at Rugby Recycling Centre
Jasmine Adams was in the shop at the Hunters Lane site at 2pm when the fire started.
She said: “We were told to get out the shop.
"The fire looked huge and it did look serious. Several fire engines were called to the scene and there was lots of thick, black smoke.”
Jasmine, who was with her teenage son, said: “I hope nobody was hurt.”
Photographer Patrick Joyce has just returned from the scene.
He said: “The fire was under control when I arrived.
"A large number of lithium batteries contained in a skip caught fire.”
We will bring you more details when they come in.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.