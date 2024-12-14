Traffic alert: A46 closed in both directions between Gaveston and Thickthorn after lorry collision
The A46 is closed in both directions between Gaveston and Thickthorn after a collision involving a lorry.
Police say there is debris and diesel in the road following the accident this afternoon (December 14).
Road closures are expected to be in place for some time while the road is make safe.
A spokesman for Warwickshire Police said: “Please avoid the area and take an alternative route. Thank you for your patience while we attend this incident."
