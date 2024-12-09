Two men seriously injured by falling trees in Leamington and Warwick during Storm Darragh

Two men were seriously injured by falling trees in Leamington and Warwick during Storm Darragh.

In total, ambulance crews treated four people, including a woman and child, who both escaped with minor injuries.

However, two men suffered serious injuries in two separate incidents.

As we reported on Saturday, a giant cedar tree fell at the corner of Grove Street and Portland Place West in Leamington at about 4.55pm.

Three people were trapped underneath. A woman and a child managed to get themselves to safety with minor injuries but a man was seriously injured. West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) said: "Fire and ambulance colleagues worked quickly to extricate a man who was trapped underneath the tree. He was in a critical condition with serious injuries and received advanced trauma care on scene before being conveyed to the same hospital for further emergency care.

They added: "Crews arrived to find a woman and child who had self-extricated from beneath the tree and were being cared for by bystanders. They were assessed and found with minor injuries. Both were conveyed to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire as a precaution."

In a separate incident in Warwick, a man was injured by a fallen tree in a garden on Myton Road, Warwick, on Saturday at 12.40pm. "He was conveyed to University Hospital Coventry Warwickshire with potentially serious injuries," said the WMAS.

An ambulance was also hit by a falling branch in Welford on Avon at 6.20pm on Saturday which caused their windscreen to crack. WMAS said: "Thankfully the crew were uninjured. A second ambulance was assigned to the 999 call whilst the crew returned to base to swap vehicles."