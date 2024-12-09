Two men seriously injured by falling trees in Leamington and Warwick during Storm Darragh
In total, ambulance crews treated four people, including a woman and child, who both escaped with minor injuries.
However, two men suffered serious injuries in two separate incidents.
As we reported on Saturday, a giant cedar tree fell at the corner of Grove Street and Portland Place West in Leamington at about 4.55pm.
Three people were trapped underneath. A woman and a child managed to get themselves to safety with minor injuries but a man was seriously injured. West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) said: "Fire and ambulance colleagues worked quickly to extricate a man who was trapped underneath the tree. He was in a critical condition with serious injuries and received advanced trauma care on scene before being conveyed to the same hospital for further emergency care.
They added: "Crews arrived to find a woman and child who had self-extricated from beneath the tree and were being cared for by bystanders. They were assessed and found with minor injuries. Both were conveyed to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire as a precaution."
In a separate incident in Warwick, a man was injured by a fallen tree in a garden on Myton Road, Warwick, on Saturday at 12.40pm. "He was conveyed to University Hospital Coventry Warwickshire with potentially serious injuries," said the WMAS.
An ambulance was also hit by a falling branch in Welford on Avon at 6.20pm on Saturday which caused their windscreen to crack. WMAS said: "Thankfully the crew were uninjured. A second ambulance was assigned to the 999 call whilst the crew returned to base to swap vehicles."