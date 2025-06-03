Two men taken to hospital after crash on A46 near Kenilworth

Two people have been taken to hospital after a crash on the A46 near Kenilworth. Photo by West Midlands Ambulance Service

Two people have been taken to hospital after a crash on the A46 near Kenilworth.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As we reported earlier, road closures were put in place on the southbound side between the junctions for Stoneleigh and Kenilworth after the crash, which happened in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday June 3).

The road has now reopened.

A spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 2.48am to a road traffic collision involving a van and a HGV on the A46.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Critical Care Car attended the scene.

"Upon arrival we found two men from the van.

"The first man who was a passenger had sustained serious injuries. He received advanced trauma care from ambulance staff at the scene.

“The second man who was the driver had sustained injuries not believed to be serious. He received treatment at the scene.

"Both were conveyed to University Hospital Coventry for further treatment.”