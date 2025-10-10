Two men taken to hospital following multiple vehicle crash south of Leamington and Warwick

Two men have been taken to hospital following a multiple vehicle crash south of Leamington and Warwick today (Friday October 10).

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to Kings Lane in Snitterfield at 12.50pm and two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance attended the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “On arrival, crews found a man, who required the assistance of the fire service to be cut free from one of the vehicles.

“Once removed from the car, ambulance staff treated him for serious injuries and he was conveyed to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire.

Credit: West Midlands Ambulance Service

“A second man was treated by crews for injuries not believed to be serious and conveyed to the same hospital.

“A third patient, a woman, was assessed but was not injured and so was discharged at the scene.”