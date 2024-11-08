Two people die in house fire in Coventry in the early hours of this morning (Friday)

Two people have died following a house fire in Coventry in the early hours of this morning (Friday).

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to The Coppice at about 4.45am and sent one ambulance, a paramedic officer and the Trust’s Hazardous Area Response Team to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival ambulance staff worked closely with colleagues from the fire service and police and were able to identify two patients.

“Sadly, it quickly became apparent nothing could be done to save either of the patients and they were confirmed dead at the scene.”