Two people taken to hospital after crash near Wellesbourne

By Staff Reporter
Published 22nd Aug 2025, 11:23 BST
Two people have been taken to hospital after a crash today (Friday) near Wellesbourne.

As we reported earlier, Warwickshire Police said the A429 between Wellesbourne and Barford had been closed due to a two-vehicle crash this morning.

Both drivers were taken to hospital.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called shortly after 5.30am to a road traffic collision involving two cars in Wellesbourne.

Two people were taken to hospital after a crash near Wellesbourne. Photo by West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS)placeholder image
"Upon arrival we found two patients who were the drivers of the cars.

"Firstly, a man from the first car was assessed and had sustained serious injuries.

"He received advanced trauma care at the scene before being conveyed to University Hospital Coventry under emergency blue light conditions for further treatment.

"The man from the second car was assessed and had sustained injuries not believed to be serious. He received treatment at the scene before being conveyed to Warwick Hospital for further assessment.”

As of 11am today (August 22), the road is still closed.

