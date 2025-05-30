Update: Pedestrian seriously injured after collision with car in Warwickshire - woman arrested
Warwickshire Police said that a 24-year-old woman from Alcester was arrested by officers on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent. She remains in custody.
Enquiries continue and anyone with information or who saw the collision is asked to contact police quoting incident number 142 of 29 May.
West Midlands Ambulance Service was called at 9pm to Allendale Crescent, Studley, and sent an ambulance, a paramedic officer and the Air Ambulance Critical Care Car to the scene and a Community First Responder was also in attendance.
A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “On arrival, crews found a car and a pedestrian had been involved in a collision.
“The pedestrian, a man, was treated for serious injuries.
“Ambulance staff then conveyed him on blue lights to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham for further treatment.
“The driver of the car was not injured.”
This afternoon (Friday), police said the victim is still in a critical condition.