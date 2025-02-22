Wanted by police: Call 999 if you see this man who has links to Warwickshire
William Bath, 62, is wanted in connection with breaching an order.
Bath is from Sussex but has links to the area.
He is described as around 5’8” tall, heavy build, with short grey receding hair.
If you see Bath, call 999 as soon as possible.
A spokesman for Warwickshire Police, said: “If you know where Bath is or can help us locate him, please contact us via our website www.warwickshire.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting incident number 377 of 14 February 2025.
“Information can also given to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.”
The investigating officer is PC 2596 George Walker.