Warwickshire Police name woman who died in crash on county border

Jaimie-Leigh May (photo: Warwickshire Police).

Police have named the woman who died in a crash on the Warwickshire border.

Jaimie-Leigh May, an occupant of one of the cars, was taken to hospital but sadly died from her injuries, following a two-car collision on Bodymoor Heath Road near Tamworth around 6.45pm on Sunday May 4.

Paying tribute, her sister Jess said: ““She was fierce, funny, soft, and strong all at once. She was also the best sister anyone could ask for.

Warwickshire Police said: "We’re continuing to appeal for witnesses to the collision so if you have any information or footage to help with our enquiries, please report it online quoting incident number 264 of 4 May.”

Full tribute to Jaimie-Leigh May

Here is the full tribute to Jaimie-Leigh May, by her sister Jess: Paying tribute, Jaimie-Leigh's sister Jess said: “How do you even begin to describe someone like Jaimie-Leigh? You don’t. You feel her – in every memory, every laugh, every chaotic but beautiful moment she gave us.

“Jlo wasn’t just a person. She was a vibe. A walking firework. A one-woman festival of joy, sass, stubbornness, and the kind of love that wrapped around you whether you wanted it or not.

“At just 26, Jaimie-Leigh managed to leave a mark on this world bigger than most could in a hundred years. She was loud. She was proud. She was unapologetically her. She could drive you up the wall and have you in stitches all in the same breath – usually by saying something outrageously thick without realising it. But that was her charm. That was our Jlo.

“To me, she wasn’t just my sister. She was my best mate. My partner in crime. My rave partner. My soulmate.

“My shoulder to cry on & the one person I made sure it was my job to terrorise on a daily basis. We danced through life together – literally.

“From sweaty warehouse raves to sunrise sets in Ibiza dancing the night away to josh baker, from giggly Amsterdam nights to mornings spent dragging ourselves back to life over greasy breakfasts and regrettable voice notes. We made memories that were as messy as they were magical, and I’d do it all again in a heartbeat.

“And she wasn’t just about the fun – though she brought plenty of that. This past year, Jlo was smashing life. She passed her driving test (she was still terrible at parking), started a new job she was buzzing about, and jetted off to explore the world like she always said she would. She was unstoppable – a storm of ambition, beauty, banter, and sheer determination.

“But more than anything, Jaimie-Leigh was a mum. The mum. She adored her three beautiful children with every ounce of her heart. She was fierce, funny, soft, and strong all at once. They were her world, and she gave them everything – and then some. She was also the best sister anyone could ask for. Loud when you needed quiet. Quiet when you needed loud. A bit bossy, a bit barmy, but always, always in your corner.

“She had this incredible mix of chaos and kindness. She could be wildly inappropriate, stubborn as hell, and completely oblivious to the fact that her “common sense” wasn’t always so common – and we loved her even more for it. Jlo didn’t try to be anyone else. She showed up as her, every damn day. That’s what made her unforgettable.

“My heart is shattered in places I didn’t know could break. I miss her laugh. I miss her face. I miss her constant ringing, even when she had nothing to say. I miss the way she filled every silence and every space with her big, beautiful presence. But I know she’s up there now – probably still too loud, probably still too much – dancing in the clouds with Dad, Tyler, and all our loved ones, lighting up heaven like she lit up our lives.

“Sleep peacefully, my girl. You’ll always be the light in our darkest days, the beat in every bass drop, and the echo in every laugh. I’ll carry you with me forever – until we rave again. Like Marnz said “I promise I’ll Ball 4 U and imma see you and the crossroads”

“For now, we ask that you give us the time and space to grieve as a family – this is a heartbreak we’ll carry for the rest of our lives. Thank you for your prayers, and for loving our Jlo the way she deserved to be loved.”