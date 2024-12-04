"We just want our Pop back" - Son of missing Kenilworth man shares statement as search continues

The son of the missing 86-year-old Kenilworth man has issued a statement as the search continues.

86-year-old John was reported missing yesterday morning (December 3).

Police have been searching the area and appealing for the public’s help in finding him.

His son Jonathan said: “The whole family is really worried for John, he’s beloved by all who know him and we just want our Pop back.

The dashcam image of John. Photo supplied by Warwickshire Police

“We’ve been out with the police as the search goes on and I would like to urge anyone who reads this to stay vigilant and to call 999 straight away if they see him.

“If I could speak to him directly now, I’d ask him to please just reach out to someone nearby and ask for help. The whole town wants to help you.”

Here’s the latest information from Warwickshire Police:

John was last seen at Abbey Fields next to Finham Brook at around 9.20am yesterday morning, (Tuesday December 3).

Police believe he entered the water but got out again and continued making his way elsewhere.

Officers thinks he is still either in the area of Kenilworth or the surrounding countryside.

Police are continuing to search across Kenilworth and the countryside using search specialists, police dogs and the police helicopter.

Detectives are in town conducting door-to-door enquiries and we’re rapidly following up on any possible sightings.

If anyone has dash cam footage of the Castle Road area between 8am and 11am on December 3, they are being asked to look at it in case they captured John.

Earlier today (Wednesday December 4) Warwickshire Police issued an image from dashcam footage showing John yesterday morning and what he was wearing when he went missing.

If anyone would like to look for John, Warwickshire Police said they would welcome help in the area of open ground near Kenilworth Castle and the surrounding countryside.

If anyone sees John they should call 999 quoting incident number 158 of December 3.