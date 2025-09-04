Woman dies after crash with HGV on M40 near Warwick

A woman has died after a crash with a HGV on the M40 near Warwick.

Emergency services were sent to the M40 northbound, between junction 15 and 16, at around 4.30pm on Wednesday September 3.

The crash involved a HGV and a pedestrian and despite the efforts of emergency services, a woman was declared dead at the scene.

A spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 4.36pm on Wednesday to a road traffic collision involving a HGV and a pedestrian on the M40 between junctions 15 and 16 in Rowington.

A woman has died after a crash on the M40 northbound. Photo by West Midlands Ambulance Service

"One ambulance and a paramedic officer attended the scene.

"Upon arrival we found a woman.

"Sadly, it was clear nothing could be done to save her and she was confirmed deceased at the scene.”

A road closure was put in place between junction 15 and junction 16.

Motorists were advised by Warwickshire Police to use alternative routes during the closure.