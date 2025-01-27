Young driver, 19, dies following crash with HGV near Coventry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 19-year-old driver has died following a crash with an HGV on the edge of the Rugby borough.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fatal collision happened on Brinklow Road near Ansty at about 7.25am on Friday January 17, and involved a white BMW 318d and a DAF HGV.

As we reported at the time, the BMW driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sadly, today (Monday) Warwickshire Police have confirmed that the driver has died.

Warwickshire Police said: "His next of kin has been informed.

"If anyone witnessed the collision or has any dashcam footage, please call 101 quoting incident number 39 of 17 January 2024."