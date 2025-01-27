Young driver, 19, dies following crash with HGV on the edge of the Rugby borough

Published 27th Jan 2025, 16:05 GMT
Updated 27th Jan 2025, 16:06 GMT
A 19-year-old driver has died following a crash with an HGV on the edge of the Rugby borough.

The fatal collision happened on Brinklow Road near Ansty at about 7.25am on Friday January 17, and involved a white BMW 318d and a DAF HGV.

As we reported at the time, the BMW driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries

Sadly, today (Monday) Warwickshire Police have confirmed that the driver has died.

Warwickshire Police said: "His next of kin has been informed.

"If anyone witnessed the collision or has any dashcam footage, please call 101 quoting incident number 39 of 17 January 2024."

