A young woman has died after a car collided with a tree in Nuneaton in the early hours of this morning (Sunday).

The collision happened at around 2.05am on Coventry Road near the bus stop for Dorlecote Place.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, the woman in her 20s was pronounced dead at the scene. Her next of kin has been informed.

A woman was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving before being taken to hospital. Her injuries are not thought to be life threatening at this time.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

Inspector Michael Huntley from Warwickshire Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “This was a tragic incident, and we have launched a thorough investigation to establish the cause. The victim’s family is being supported by specially trained officers.

“It is vital we speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or has any dash cam or doorbell footage from the area around the time of the collision. Please get in touch with us.

"Anyone with information should contact us via our website or call 101. Please quote incident 28 of 14 September 2025."