Emergency services were called to a fire in a high rise building in Leamington today (Friday).

Firefighters were quickly able to put out the small fire, which started by a tea towel on a cooker.

Crews from Leamington Fire Station, Gaydon Fire Station, Stratford-upon-Avon Fire Station, Binley Fire Station and Alcester Fire Station were all called to the incident in Lillington.

Firefighters at the scene of the fire in Lillington (phot by Kenilworth Fire Station)

A spokesperson for Warwickshire Fire and Rescue said: "The incident involved a small fire in a first floor flat involving a tea towel on a cooker. Crews forced entry into the flat. An ambulance was requested as a precaution to check over the resident in case of any smoke inhalation."