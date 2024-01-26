Emergency services called to fire in high rise building in Leamington
Emergency services were called to a fire in a high rise building in Leamington today (Friday).
Firefighters were quickly able to put out the small fire, which started by a tea towel on a cooker.
Crews from Leamington Fire Station, Gaydon Fire Station, Stratford-upon-Avon Fire Station, Binley Fire Station and Alcester Fire Station were all called to the incident in Lillington.
A spokesperson for Warwickshire Fire and Rescue said: "The incident involved a small fire in a first floor flat involving a tea towel on a cooker. Crews forced entry into the flat. An ambulance was requested as a precaution to check over the resident in case of any smoke inhalation."
Click here for fire safety advice if you live in a high rise residential building: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/fire-safety-home/fire-safety-advice-residents-high-rise-buildings/