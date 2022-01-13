Emergency services took two hours to free trapped passenger after serious lorry crash in Warwickshire

Emergencyservices took two hours to free a driver after a serious lorry crash on the M6 near Coventry.

Emergency services took two hours to free a driver after a serious lorry crash on the M6 near Coventry.

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after two lorries collided

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to the incident between junctions two and three at about 2pm - and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Staffordshire was also sent to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival crews discovered two lorries that had suffered significant damage in the collision.

“In one of the vehicles, which had suffered front end damage, a man, who was the passenger, was found to be trapped as a result of the damage caused.

“Ambulance staff worked closely with colleagues from the fire service to free the man, a process which took more than two hours.

“He was treated for serious, but not thought to be life-threatening injuries, before being taken to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire by land ambulance.