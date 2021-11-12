A 'corpse' surrounded by mourners all in black, accompanied by a death march, will be part of a dramatic scene in Leamington this weekend

The Red Rebels pay their respects to the ancient oak trees that were knocked down last week. Photo by David Hastings of dh Photo.

A 'corpse' surrounded by mourners all in black, accompanied by a death march, will take place in Leamington this weekend.

This is all part of a Extinction Rebellion (XR) art installation which is to be held outside Leamington Town Hall on Saturday November 13, 11-1 pm, to highlight what they describe as the 'disappointing outcome' of COP26.

A XR spokesperson said: "There will be a ‘corpse’ surrounded by mourners all in black as if attending humanity’s funeral.

"There will be an altar of sorts, with flowers and candles and and a drum beating out a death march.

"There will be pairs of ‘empty shoes’ also demonstrating the impending loss of life due to climate change and various placards to explain the scene.