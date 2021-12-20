Another day of controversy as Warwickshire Hunt and anti-hunt saboteurs clash

Hunt saboteurs have released a video of what they believe is an illegal fox hunt which contains 'death threats, animal abuse and road chaos'. The hunt says activity was lawful and members are experienced dog and horse lovers.

Warwickshire Hunt and anti-hunt saboteurs have clashed once again, with both accusing the other of breaking the law.

In the latest war of words, the West Midlands Hunt Saboteurs (WMHS) say the Warwickshire Hunt, which met near Broughton last Wednesday, December 15, appeared to be chasing a fox, held up a busy road and that one man caught on film was hitting his horse.

In return, the Warwickshire Hunt released a photo they said was the masked saboteurs, saying the hunt was conducting a 'lawful day's hunting' which was portrayed inaccurately by anti-hunting activists.

Warwickshire Hunt is accused of causing 'traffic chaos' as it rides down a hill towards Broughton

The hunt said a man who is filmed swearing profusely at a group member was not a member of the hunt.

The film released to the media by WMHS appears to show a hunt rider hitting his horse hard with a riding crop as it refuses to walk over a wooden bridge. Later a man watching the hunt is filmed swearing at one of the saboteurs in a dialogue the member described 'a tirade of sexist and threatening abuse'. Warwickshire Hunt said the man was not associated with the hunt.

As the video is full of swearing and threatening language, we are unable to attach it to this article.

"As well as repeatedly swearing at her he also issues a death threat which he claims to have no problem carrying out," said a spokesman.

Warwickshire Hunt released this photo of hunt saboteurs questioning their motives and 'constantly fabricated, highly edited stories'

"A second 'hunt supporter' tells the saboteurs not to worry as he has been 'bound over'. He continues shouting at the saboteur for seemingly just being in the same place as he is."

Saboteurs then filmed what appears to be a fox being hunted by hounds and members of the hunt riding through traffic on the busy A4035 road.

"We take threats to life very seriously especially since members of our group have had petrol poured through their letter box," said WMHS

"As for the rider who was caught hitting his horse, this doesn’t surprise us as we know fox hunters care little for animals. When you go out abusing one animal, a fox, abusing other animals will become second nature.

A frame from the video released by hunt saboteurs in which they claim a man hit a horse that refused to cross a wooden bridge

"Finally, there is the fox hunting. When you employ a huntsman who already has a conviction for hunting it doesn’t surprise us that we see foxes running from this hunt on a regular basis.

"It doesn’t surprise us to see the Warwickshire Hunt arrogantly holding up a busy road so they can use it as their play ground.

"In the end what links all these events is violence. A fox hunt by its very nature is violent. Hunting a fox with a pack of hounds is a violent act. Abuse of other animals such as horses is a violent act."

In response Warwickshire Hunt spokesperson said: "The Warwickshire Hunt was conducting a lawful day's hunting which has deliberately been portrayed inaccurately by anti-hunting activists.

A man makes death threats to members of the anti-hunt campaigners. Warwickshire Hunt said he is not associated to the hunt in any way.

"The individual filmed, who is not with the hunt, was passing by and while he stopped to watch the hunt he was then followed, filmed, targeted and provoked by individuals from a group that deliberately sabotages our lawful activities, which includes someone criminally convicted for fabricating evidence against a hunt.

"The hunt does not condone violence or threatening behaviour under any circumstances nor should its members have their personal privacy abused. Members of the hunt are from a wide cross-section of society, most of whom have animals under their care. They are dog and horse lovers with a great deal of experience in looking after their well-being.

"Questions must be asked as to the credibility of these extremists’ motives and the constantly fabricated, highly edited stories they feed to social media with the sole purpose of attacking and intimidating private individuals and businesses. Today, one of our members was physically attacked by one of the balaclaved extremists; luckily he was not badly hurt."

A fox near Broughton that saboteurs claim the Warwickshire Hunt was following