"Are your lives that desolate?" - Rugby resident's message to 'idiots' who keep vandalising park

Photo submitted by a resident.

Rugby residents are growing increasingly frustrated after a spate of littering, vandalism and anti-social behaviour which is blighting a green space that many previously enjoyed.

The Burnside open space is a popular spot with nearby residents, but increasing instances of damaging behaviour have left people angry - and one resident contacted the Advertiser to voice their frustration.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sharing a photograph of the contents of a bin strewn across the floor, they said: "This is the tip of the iceberg regarding vandalism in this area.

"The bins in question are almost brand new and were installed about a year ago, along with a bench to allow people to sit and enjoy this lovely green space - this bench has also been vandalised, as have trees been snapped and pulled up, fences spray painted, items set on fire and dog waste bags left on the footpaths and grass areas.

"What really intrigues me is the mindset of the idiots that carry out these acts of damage. Do you not like nice things?

"Are your lives that miserable, boring and desolate that you want other peoples to be also, do you not want a clean, green place to sit and relax in?

"Well, brace yourselves - the vast majority of people do!

"We will do everything we can here in the area to ensure we have this - if you don't want it as well, go and sit under a bridge somewhere and stare at the concrete."

They criticised the response of both the borough council and the police, stating: "The council's response has been to suggest removing the bin for a while as a 'cooldown period' and the police have promised patrols, but we can't remember the last time we saw an officer.

"If I'm honest, we feel like we're forgotten in this part of Rugby.

"I know it's an issue of finances and resources - and we were so pleased when the council installed the bins and the bench a year ago. We thought that was brilliant of them.

"But unfortunately those facilities have attracted a small group of people who sit, take drugs and cause trouble.

"We've had syringes on the ground, there's blatant drug dealing and passers-by are abused.