Brave new world as Nuneaton homes set eco standards

The new site at Raveloe Drive, consists of four, 1-bedroom apartments and four, 3-bedroom family homes all of which have been built using a modular build construction method.

A set of new homes for rent have just been completed by Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council with a radical approach to how they have been designed and built.

This sees the homes built off-site and then delivered in modules. This reduces waste and increases the overall quality of the homes, making them suitable for different locations and housing requirements.

The houses pilot cutting-edge methods of energy efficiency and carbon reduction. The increased insulation and airtightness above current building regulations, energy efficiency and lowered carbon footprint make these new homes super efficient, which also means a reduction in the running costs.

Also piloted on the site are the use of recycled plastic kerb stones in the parking areas, which helps to reduce the overall site carbon footprint.

To encourage wildlife, bird boxes, bat boxes, and bug hotels, plus hedgehog friendly garden fence panels have been used too. A three-metre-wide footpath has also been created for the enjoyment of walkers and cyclists.

One future tenant said at the launch: “The house is nicely designed on the outside, when first walking in I was amazed at how big it was. It had a homely feel to it and the inside is set out well for a family with children, plenty of space. I thought it was lovely and I’m really looking forward to living there.

“I am hoping with the new energy saving aspects of the property it will help us financially and enable us to use less energy.