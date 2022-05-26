BREAKING: Rugby bin strikes to end on Monday after council and union reach agreement

File image.

More information will follow tomorrow, though this evening, May 26, Rugby council’s leader has confirmed with the Advertiser that the strike will end on Monday.

Rugby council leader Seb Lowe said a union vote had taken place earlier today – and members had voted in favour of the latest pay offer.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllr Lowe said: “We welcome Unite’s agreement to the terms, conditions and proposals which the council has put forward.

"Nevertheless we remain disappointed that Unite chose to recommend industrial action in dispute relating to the nationally agreed pay increase that came into effect from April last year.

"The resolution that has been agreed reflects the process that we began in December 2021 and had agreed with Unite should be completed by the end of May.

"This process considered a review of market pressures on effective roles, the accuracy of job descriptions and how those job descriptions are graded.

"Additionally, we are pleased to have agreed an increase in working hours for refuse and recycling staff. ”And a clear definition of ‘task and finish’ meaning that we can all look forward to cleaner borough moving forward.

"The work of the refuse, recycling and street cleansing teams is very much valued by the council and residents of the borough and we look forward to welcoming them back to work.

"We would also like to sincerly thank all of the refuse, recycling and street cleansing staff who chose to work througn the period of strike action and also the council staff who were redeployed to support the continuation of refuse collections.