Green fields at risk - the walkers stopped to consider the impact on the fields behind Montague Road, as the link road will branch off from a new roundabout on Rugby Road, near the existing Cock Robin island. Photo: Rugby About Turn.

Campaign group Rugby About Turn has been in the forefront of efforts to explain what Rugby Borough Council’s Local Plan means in reality for people living close to where developers want to see 5,000 new homes – in the absence of any consistent consultation or explanation from the council.

And some 40 people turned up to the two walks it held at the weekend to explain the proposed route for the Homestead Link, the road being pushed forward by government agency Homes England, which intervened after the South-West Rugby scheme seemed to be floundering.

A planning application has now been made for the link from near Cock Robin Island to Coventry Road in Dunchurch, providing the first step towards the housing developers achieving their dreams, with the road scheme intended to ensure the traffic generated stays away from the Dunchurch crossroads.

The walkers find out how the Homestead Link will affect Cock Robin Cottages. They are listed buildings and were mentioned in Tom Brown’s Schooldays. Photo: Rugby About Turn.

Advertisement

Organiser Richard Allanach said “Even the pouring rain on Sunday morning did not put off residents who wanted to learn what the government was proposing for our area. It is clear to me that not enough has been done to explain what is going on.

"For some people who came on the walk it was a shock to learn that the government wants to block off a section of Coventry Road in Dunchurch.”

“Residents came with their concerns about how the road is going to affect their part of our borough.

"The biggest over-arching worry was how this development will affect our local wildlife. Many people who came were angry that the government is needlessly proposing to fell some of our fine oaks and grub up hedgerows. Has the government learned nothing from the Ashlawn Road vandalism?”

Advertisement

Plans for the Homestead Link can be found on Rugby’s planning portal under planning application R22/0928 and comments on the planning application can still be sent to the planning officer Karen McCulloch at the borough council.