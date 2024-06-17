Climate change comedian from Leamington changes hearts and minds at event

Stuart Goldsmith at the CLEAN Green Bash photo by dh Photo.

A climate change comedian from Leamington was the star of the show at an event in the town organised by an environmental action group over the weekend.

Cubbington and Lillington Environmental Action Now (CLEAN) held the Green Bash at The Lillington Club in Lime Avenue on Saturday (June 17).

The aim of the event was to find ways, through the arts, to get more people engaged in living more sustainable lives, by ‘winning over their hearts and minds’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was was split up into two parts – the first being a family day featuring upcycling and craft activities, games and ideas for all ages and a Plastic Fantastic Walkabouts performance from Earthbound Theatre.

Saturday June 15th, 2024. Clean Green Bash. Credit: dh Photo (David Hastings).

Action 21, Warwickshire Wildlife Trust, SkyGarden Project, Leamington In Bloom, Acton Energy Insulation, Low Carbon Warwickshire Network, Cycleways and Napton Thermal Imaging were among the 14 environmental groups to have stalls.

The evening part of the event included the launch of a green-themed poetry anthology Batman’s Allotment, an open mic session, an acoustic performance from the band Rebel and the Banned and an insightful and funny set from celebrated climate change comedian Stuart Goldsmith.

His set set explored the need for people to find ways to talk openly about climate change and how comedy can help to create those ways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It included him asking the audience to call out their ‘carbon footprint sins’.

Saturday June 15th, 2024. Clean Green Bash. Credit: dh Photo (David Hastings).

Stuart said: “It’s so hard to navigate between doom and blind optimism that something will save us.

"Comedy is amazing for helping people to find a third way, to share our fears and frustrations, and ultimately to feel united in the face of this threat.”

The evening also included the first performance by the newly-formed Optimistic Opera Co.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They performed a newly rewritten Habanera, the famous song from Bizet’s Carmen, with words that painted a picture of the year being 2065 and net zero being successfully achieved thanks to actions taken urgently in 2024 and 2025.

The event also celebrated the 10,000 Sunflowers project, which involved over 200 people over the last 6 months growing and planting 10,000 sunflowers around Lillington, Cubbington and as far afield as Aberystwyth.

CLEAN, which is planning a winter programme of events and activities, is still actively looking for new members.