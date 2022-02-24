Comprehensive study on Kenilworth's Abbey Fields uncovers some amazing findings

Steven Falk (right), a nationally-acclaimed entomologist, was commissioned by Friends of Abbey Fields to carry out a study of invertebrates living in the Fields. He is pictured here with Bart Bartmanis, the chair of Friends of Abbey Fields.

A comprehensive study on Kenilworth's Abbey Fields has uncovered some amazing findings.

Steven Falk, a nationally-acclaimed entomologist, was commissioned by Friends of Abbey Fields to carry out a study of invertebrates living in the Fields.

The report identified around 670 species, and excitingly, 18 species were recorded with national conservation statuses, and four appear to be first records in the Warwickshire area. 72 varieties of bees were identified, which the Friends described as "impressive".

The study involved many days, spread out over last year, where invertebrates were netted and identified.

Further time was spent in the lab identifying species under a microscope. The result was a comprehensive report, which was handed over to Bart Bartmanis, the chair of Friends of Abbey Fields.

Bart said: “Steven, one of Britain's leading experts on pollinators, is actually a Kenilworth resident, and his familiarity with Abbey Fields has provided extra depth to the report. Steven was impressed with the rich biodiversity of Abbey Fields, despite it having large areas of amenity grassland.”

Steven said: “It was fantastic to have the opportunity to survey the Fields in such detail, and I was amazed by the species encountered.”

Several recommendations were included for improving the Fields for insects and invertebrates.

"The importance of invertebrates cannot be overstated, being crucial for biodiversity and the eco-system," said a spokesperson for the Friends of Abbey Fields.

"Species are dying out at an alarming rate and understanding their occurrence and protecting their habitats is essential.

"Some insects are pollinators, turning flowers into food for animals and humans, some eat decaying matter to produce compost, some aerate the soil and improve soil quality for agriculture, some eat pests to balance the eco-system, and in general they are a critical part of the food chain.

"The recent Green Planet series highlighted the problems created by disturbing the balance of the eco-system - millions of bees having to be shipped in to pollinate intensively grown almond trees, a fragile monoculture that could easily be wiped out."

The Friends of Abbey Fields want to build up information about the whole range of animal and plant life in the Fields both to help protect the eco-system, and as a basis for educational displays and interactive activities for children and adults. They said that the invertebrate study is an important step.

The report is available at http://www.friendsofabbeyfields.org.uk/insects-in-abbey-fields/

The study was supported by Warwick District Council and Kenilworth Town Council.

Friends of Abbey Fields would like to increase public awareness about Abbey Fields, the Friends of Abbey Fields organisation, and its work with Warwick District Council.

Members of the public are invited to find out more about Friends of Abbey Fields via the website: http://www.friendsofabbeyfields.org.uk or their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/FriendsOAF/