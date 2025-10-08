Council serves legal notice on ‘unauthorised’ traveller site near Lutterworth

Harborough District Council (HDC) has served legal notice on an “unauthorised” traveller site.

Retrospective plans have now been submitted, but residents have voiced concerns over reported “criminal activity” in the area.

HDC said it had issued a temporary stop notice for land at Woodway Lane, Claybrooke Parva, near Lutterworth, after an “unauthorised change of use” started late last month. The notice requires the development, which has seen a number of traveller pitches on the land, be stopped immediately.

After the works had started, applicant Mr Smith applied to the council for a retrospective change of use of the land to nine “self-build and custom build” traveller pitches, “including associated access and works”. A total of 75 objections have been received for this plan though.

The majority of the objections relate to the unauthorised development and lack of planning permission. Objections claim the location is “unsuitable and unsafe”, while highways safety issues have also been raised.

One objector said: “This junction is a renowned accident hot spot, so the increase in turning traffic will greatly elevate the risk of accidents”.

Others say the development is out of keeping with the character and scale of the area, while one resident labelled the development “cynical and unlawful”.

They said: “Travellers began work on this site on a Friday afternoon in the full knowledge that enforcement officers would be unable to respond until presented with a fait accompli on Monday morning.

“To their undoubted surprise they were dealt a stop order on the Saturday. This stop order was totally ignored and work carried on, which in itself should ensure that retrospective permission is denied.”

Safety concerns have also been raised, with one objector claiming there had been “countless occasions where local residents have reported criminal activity” in the area. This included “verbal abuse” and “trespassing”.

Applicant Mr Smith describes the current use of the land as a field, but also describes it as not vacant. The application form also notes a new vehicle access is proposed from the highway to serve the traveller pitches.

The controversy surrounding the plan has even seen South Leicestershire MP Alberto Costa speak out on the matter. He said he is contacting the Secretary of State on the matter to ensure that the notice is upheld and those ignoring it “are held to account”.

A spokesperson for Harborough District Council said: “Harborough District Council has served a Temporary Stop Notice on land at Woodway Lane, Claybrooke Parva after activities constituting unauthorised change of use and unauthorised operational development started on Friday, September 26.

“The council is working with partners and seeking further legal advice. In the meantime, a planning application has been received for a Change of use of land to 9 traveller pitches, including associated access and works (retrospective), application ref 25/01339/FUL. It is expected that once validated, this will be a planning committee decision.”

Mr Smith’s application is open for consultation until Monday, October 27. A decision on the plans is due to be made by Friday, November 21.