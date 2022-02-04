Council to consider reinstating a temporary fence in St Mary's Lands in Warwick to help endangered bird populations

A skylark. Photo supplied by Warwick District Council

Warwick District Council will next week consider a report to once again fence off an area in St Mary's Lands - which it hopes will help recovery of endangered bird populations in Warwick.

From late February to the end of August the council is proposing to reinstate temporary protective measures around an area known as the Lammas Field where Skylarks and Meadow Pipits have historically nested and raised their young in the long grass.

The continuation of these measures, which has support from the Warwickshire Wildlife Trust, local bird protection groups and the Warwick Natural History Society, follows a sharp decline in numbers of ground nesting birds breeding in this location in recent years.

Ward Councillor and portfolio holder for leisure, culture and tourism, Liam Bartlett said: “An evaluation of last year’s trial indicated that putting the temporary protective measures in place may have had a positive effect.

"Whilst this is encouraging, we do need more data to better understand the impact and see whether leaving this habitat undisturbed during the crucial nesting season encourages the birds to return in greater numbers to breed here.

"A full review of the impact of these measures, over multiple years, will then be possible.

“We want to thank the public, in particular dog owners for their continued understanding and support while the temporary barriers are in place.”

If agreed at Cabinet next week the protective measures will be installed from February 18 and be in place until the end of August, it will cover the same area of ground as the 2021 trial.

Last year the fencing off of the area raised concerns from the Friends of St Mary's Lands group and they are once again expressing concerns about the new trial.

A spokesperson from the Friends of St Mary's Lands said: "The Friends of St Mary’s Lands are extremely concerned for the lark population on this part of Lammas Field.

"We believe that, based on our survey and consultation carried out last year, there will be a further decline in the nesting birds in the area if these proposals are carried out.

"We have shared our concerns with Warwick District Council, and those of local users, but there has been no response to our report from WDC

"Our photographic evidence showed clearly the grass in the fenced-off area to be up to 150 cm high and skylarks will not nest in grass over 60 cm (RSPB and British Trust for Ornithology).

"The Warwickshire Wildlife Trust and Warwick Natural History Society did not have the benefit of our report but a copy has now been made available to them.

"The tall grass has not been cut and has now collapsed so that the grass underneath will die and leave bare patches.