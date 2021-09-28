Council to repeat protection measures for endangered birds on St Mary's Lands in Warwick after deeming this year's efforts beneficial

Liam Bartlett, ward councillor and portfolio holder for leisure, culture and tourism. Photo supplied

Endangered birds on St Mary's Lands in Warwick are set to be protected further by the council.

Warwick District Council has said that measures it took to provide a site for endangered grass nesting birds to breed on the land seem to have had a beneficial impact.

From late February to early September the council installed temporary fencing around an area known as the Lammas Field where Skylarks and Meadow Pipits have historically laid their eggs in the long grass, a move which was strongly supported by the Warwickshire Wildlife Trust.

An evaluation of the six month trial has shown that for the first time in many years, the number of nesting Skylarks on St Mary’s Lands has increased with 11 nesting sites being recorded, compared to eight previously, with over half of the nests located in the new protected area.

While Skylark numbers have increased, the number of breeding pairs of Meadow Pipits remains unchanged at two to three pairs.

Liam Bartlett, ward councillor and portfolio holder for leisure, culture and tourism, said: “While this is a small increase and far short the 70 breeding Skylarks seen in the 1960s, it is good to see the population slowly growing.

"The council is committed to improving the biodiversity of our green spaces and preserving the natural breeding habitats of endangered species.