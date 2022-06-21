Councillors set to approve plan to convert upper levels of Rugby's old Woolworths building into 32 flats

How the development would look from Sheep Street.

The 1950s infill building, with elevations on High Street and Sheep Street, was previously a Woolworths, more recently a Poundland and at present the ground floor section is connected with the Yum Yum World business, offering various activities including crazy golf.

And this application, set to come before the planning committee tomorrow, June 22, will not affect the ground floor retail section.

The plan would see the upper levels of the building converted into a mix of one and two-bedroom flats – with 32 in total.

Exterior changes to the building would include an extension on the roof to provide space for ‘penthouse’ flats – while some existing windows would be widened to make way for recessed balconies.

The plan is described as ‘car free’ – meaning no parking facilities would be provided, and council officers believe the town centre location of the flats means such a strategy is sustainable.

Bicycle parking would be provided for residents, though the developer says none need be provided for visitors because there is already bicycle parking elsewhere in the town centre.

Council officers have recommended the plan for approval, with an officer writing: “Jobs would be created during the construction phase and thereafter and the proposed residential use would be considered to make a significant contribution to the vitality and viability of the town centre, especially on High Street and Sheep Street.

"There would also be council tax revenues with the residential properties.”