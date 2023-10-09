Register
Court case dropped against Just Stop Oil protester near Rugby who protested at Coventry’s Dippy dinosaur exhibition

The case was dropped because the prosecution didn’t provide any evidence
By The Newsroom
Published 9th Oct 2023, 16:28 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 16:28 BST
A court case against a Just Stop Oil protester who lives near Rugby has been dropped.

Victoria Lindsell, of Flecknoe, was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to cause criminal damage to property at the Dippy exhibit in Coventry. After breaching security, she climbed over a barrier and removed her jumper to reveal Just Stop Oil t-shirts.

She was joined by Daniel Knorr, a biochemistry student at Oxford University, who gained notoriety after storming the Lord’s cricket ground in clouds of orange during the Ashes Test series this summer and was carried off the pitch by Jonny Bairstow.

Victoria Lindsell and Daniel Knorr outside courtVictoria Lindsell and Daniel Knorr outside court
Victoria Lindsell and Daniel Knorr outside court

Both attended Warwick Crown Court on Friday (October 6) at the Warwickshire Justice Centre in Leamington for a pre-trial hearing, where they were told that the case had been dropped because the prosecution hadn’t provided any evidence.

Victoria said: “Daniel and I came to court today to tell the truth – that we are in a climate emergency, breaking all records, fuelled, and exacerbated by fossil fuels. That is why we did the action at The Herbert Art Gallery - to raise the alarm. Despite knowing that fossil fuels are causing climate breakdown, our government has issued over 100 new oil and gas licences.”

“We are in the right. For goodness sake – it’s 20 degrees and we’re in October and it’s on the news all the time now that we’re surpassing all records. It’s time for everybody to act.”

Daniel said: “The Crown’s pursuit of Victoria and me in relation to the Dippy the dinosaur case was ultimately a waste of time and money."

