Crowds will gather in Leamington for Global Day of Action for Climate Justice Rally

Matt Western, MP for Warwick & Leamington speaking at the 2021 Climate Justice Rally in Leamington

The rally will take place on Saturday November 12 in the Pump Room Gardens, and being organised by the Warwickshire Climate Alliance and Warwick and Leamington Labour Party.

It is expected that thousands of people will take to the streets across the UK on the same day to demand climate justice to coincide with world leaders meeting in Egypt for COP27 and African movements calling for a Global Day of Action for climate justice.

Speakers will include Warwick and Leamington MP, Matt Western, local councillors and speakers from environmental organisations and charities.

Co-organiser, David Mond from Warwickshire Climate Alliance said: “We have to respond to the climate emergency on two fronts: adaptation and mitigation.

“Adaptation is essential, and easy to justify - its benefits are felt locally.

"Mitigation is harder - our efforts to reduce emissions will only benefit us as part of a global effort. But unless we all make that effort, across the whole world, we will face a terrifying climate breakdown.

"Governments and local councils need not only to prepare for the serious consequences of climate change, but also to accelerate all of our moves to a low carbon lifestyle, as part of a coordinated global endeavour to save the climate.”

Co-organiser Labour Party Policy Officer, Ali Lush, said: “'We have begun to see the effects of climate change in this country and Europe and North America. But in the global south they have already been devastating, with whole communities destroyed or forced to relocate, losing their homes, crops and livelihoods due to extreme weather conditions which have been none of their making.”

“Any measures agreed upon by global leaders to tackle climate change must address this disparity and plan for investment in a future which will benefit all people across the world, not just those richer and more powerful nations who have created these toxic conditions.”