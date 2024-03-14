Deadline looms to have your say on Rugby's long-awaited plans to tackle notorious road bottleneck

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Time is running out to have your say on long-awaited plans to tackle one of Rugby’s worst road bottlenecks.

People have a week left to give their views on the proposed A426/A4071 Avon Mill and Hunters Lane Improvement Scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Warwickshire County Council is looking for feedback on this proposed major transport scheme to improve traffic flow, reduce congestion, and create better travel choices for residents in Rugby.

Time is running out to have your say. Picture: Google Street View.

The A426/A4071 Avon Mill and Hunters Lane Improvement Scheme aims to address a growing bottleneck at the Avon Mill roundabout and Hunters Lane junction, to the north of Rugby town centre.

The proposed scheme includes a new cycle route: connecting the A426 Leicester Road and Wood Street, including a new pedestrian/cycle bridge over the River Avon.

Roundabout expansion: enlarging the Avon Mill roundabout with additional lanes on approaches and exits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Improved junction: replacing the T-junction at Hunters Lane with a roundabout and realigning Avon Mill Lane to connect.

New bridge: constructing a two-lane bridge south of the existing bridge for northbound traffic, while adapting the existing bridge for two-lane southbound traffic.

Cllr Jan Matecki, Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning at Warwickshire County Council, said: "We're committed to ensuring residents have access to excellent transport infrastructure that supports their needs. This scheme is crucial to tackle congestion, improve journey times, and provide more travel options for people in Rugby, whether they're driving, cycling, or walking.

“We are fully committed to working with residents and stakeholders to develop a scheme that meets the needs of the community and delivers lasting benefits for Rugby.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The closing date for feedback is midnight on March 20, 2024.

Following the assessment of feedback from local residents and businesses a planning application will be submitted later in 2024, with another opportunity for public feedback.

Complete the survey https://ask.warwickshire.gov.uk/insights-service/avon-mill-hunters-lane/

A video showing traffic modelling before and after the proposed improvements can be found here: https://youtu.be/UI96wHMKG7k